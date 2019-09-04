Maruti Suzuki announces 'no production days'; share falls 4%

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India fell nearly 4 percent after the company said it has decided to shut down passenger vehicle manufacturing plants for two days.

The company in its press release reported that no passenger vehicle manufacturing operations will be carried out from Gurugram plant and Manesar plant in Haryana on September 7 and 9.

The two days will be observed as no production days, they added.

At 1236 hrs, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 5,875.95, down Rs 173.80, or 2.87 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 9,253.90 and its 52-week low of Rs 5,447 on 31 August, 2018 and 31 July, 2019, respectively.