Marksans Pharma slips 4% post USFDA inspection at Goa facility

Shares of Marksans Pharma slipped 4 percent intraday Thursday after USFDA issued Form 483 with eight observations.

USFDA has concluded inspection at Goa facility which took place between February 25 and March 6, 2019, resulting in a Form 483 with eight observations.

None of these observations are considered either critical or repetitive in nature. Company is highly confident of closing these expeditiously and remains committed to global standards of quality & compliance, company said in release.

The site will continue to supply to the US markets all approved ANDA's. This inspection will help company to received pending ANDA's approval already filed by it.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 40.55 and 52-week low Rs 22.00 on 04 September, 2018 and 20 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.9 percent below its 52-week high and 20 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:06 hrs Marksans Pharma was quoting at Rs 26.40, down Rs 0.40, or 1.49 percent.