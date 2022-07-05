Marksans Pharma share price rises 14% as board to consider share buyback

Marksans Pharma

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Marksans Pharma share price rose more than 14 percent in early trade on July 5 as the company board is going to consider a proposal for share buyback.

A meeting of the board of directors of Marksans Pharma is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 th July, 2022 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company upto such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the board may decide, company said in its press release.

At 09:19 hrs Marksans Pharma was quoting at Rs 47.95, up Rs 4.75, or 11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 93.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 38.70 on 06 July, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.72 percent below its 52-week high and 23.9 percent above its 52-week low