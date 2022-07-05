English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Marksans Pharma share price rises 14% as board to consider share buyback

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 93.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 38.70 on 06 July, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
    Marksans Pharma

    Marksans Pharma

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Marksans Pharma share price rose more than 14 percent in early trade on July 5 as the company board is going to consider a proposal for share buyback.

    A meeting of the board of directors of Marksans Pharma is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 th July, 2022 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company upto such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the board may decide, company said in its press release.

    At 09:19 hrs Marksans Pharma was quoting at Rs 47.95, up Rs 4.75, or 11 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 93.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 38.70 on 06 July, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 48.72 percent below its 52-week high and 23.9 percent above its 52-week low
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Marksans Pharma
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 09:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.