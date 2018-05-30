Marksans Pharma gains 8% on reporting profit in March quarter

Shares of Marksans Pharma gained 8.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company has reported profit in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's Q4 net profit was at Rs 4.3 crore against loss of Rs 2.4 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 61 percent at Rs 87 crore versus Rs 54 crore.

EBITDA or the operating profit was at Rs 10.7 crore and margin was up at 12.3 percent.

The board has recommended dividend of 5 percent per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2017-18.

At 13:18 hrs Marksans Pharma was quoting at Rs 31.10, up Rs 0.40, or 1.30 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil