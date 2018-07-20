Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; top 3 stocks which could give 6-8% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Friday amid negative trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 23 points lower on Thursday at 10,957.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 11 points or 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,966.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks slipped on Thursday after earnings disappointed and trade jitters intensified on fears that the European Union could slap retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the United States, said a Reuters report.

Asian stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as investor caution prevailed amid concerns about the European Union imposing retaliatory tariffs on US goods while US President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve policy knocked the dollar, it said.

Stocks in news:

Results Today: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Atul, Bata, MCX India, Ceat, Havells, Nelco, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Zee Media Corporation, Just Dial, L&T Finance

Bajaj Finserv: Q1 consolidated profit rises 41 percent to Rs 825 crore versus Rs 585 crore; revenue increases 39 percent at Rs 3,943.6 crore versus Rs 2,839 crore (YoY).

Hatsun Agro Product: Q1 profit rises to Rs 37.85 crore versus Rs 35.18 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,235.67 crore versus Rs 1,168.73 crore (YoY).

JSW Steel: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approves JSW Steel-AION's resolution plan for Monnet Ispat with some modifications.

ABB India: Q2 profit rises 35.8 percent at Rs 102.1 crore versus Rs 75.1 crore; revenue increases 21.5 percent at Rs 2,713 crore versus Rs 2,233 crore (YoY).

Hindalco: No proposal to acquire Aleris has been considered by the board

NCLT approves JK Paper's Rs 371 cr bid for Sirpur Paper Mills

Alembic Pharma gets EIR for its Karakhadi facility

Fortis EGM on Aug 13 to seek shareholders nod for stake sale to IHH

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Titan Company: Sell around 870 - 875| LTP: Rs 867| Target: Rs 800| Stop Loss: Rs 910| Return 7.7%

TVS Motor Company: Sell around 565 – 575| LTP: Rs 563| Target: Rs 525| Stop Loss: Rs 597| Return 6.7%

HUL: Buy around Rs 1,635 - 1,625| LTP: Rs 1648| Target: Rs 1,790| Stop Loss: Rs 1,575| Time frame 15 to 21 trading session| Return 8.6%

