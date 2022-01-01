Market surges over 20% in 2021. 95 small-cap stocks gain 10-55% this week

Market ended the year 2021 on strong note with benchmark indices rising over 20 percent hitting fresh record highs on the back of economic recovery led by government measure and supporting RBI action, while strong retail participation and speedy vaccination to overcome the new variant also added the fuel to the rally.

BSE Sensex rose 22 percent and Nify50 added 24 percent and touched fresh record highs of 62,245.43 and 18,604.45, respectively, on October 19, 2021.

However, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices have outperformed the main indices with a gain of 39 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

On the sectoral front, all the indices ended in the green with BSE Power and Metal indices gained over 60 percent, while BSE IT, Realty and Capital Goods indices gave return of over 50 percent.

"Market ends the fourth consecutive year with gains and all the sectoral indices closed in the green this year. Going ahead, it would start the New Year 2022 with its cautious sideways movement as Omicron spreads rapidly both in India and globally. However, we remain optimistic and expect Nifty to deliver around 12-15% returns in 2022, supported by continuation of economic recovery and strong earnings growth," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"After the recent correction, Nifty is now trading at ~20x 12 month forward PE which is no longer in the expensive zone. While the market trend might be volatile in the near term on account of potential risk from Omicron variant and fragile global cues, in the long run, strong earnings delivery along with positive macro-economic data would hold the key to drive markets upwards," he added.

On week-on-week, BSE Sensex jumped 1,129.51 points (1.98 percent) to end at 58,253.82, while the Nifty50 rose 350.25 points (2 percent) to close at 17,354 levels.

Among sectors, BSE Information Technology index rose 2.7 percent and FMCG and Healthcare indices up 1 percent each. However, BSE Oil & Gas, Power and Bankex indices lost over 1 percent each.

Broader indices ended marginally lower with BSE Midcap index shed 0.75 percent, while Smallcap index fell 0.3 percent.

In the last week 95 smallcap stocks rose between 10-55 percent including Responsive Industries, Shriram EPC, Jubilant Industries, BGR Energy Systems, Nureca, Syncom Formulations, Cybertech Systems, Kingfa Science & Technology and Kabra Extrusion Technik.

"Markets showed a lot of optimism in the last trading session of the year despite mixed cues from global indices. In Spite of the recovery, nervousness amongst investors could persist going ahead due to rising cases of Omicron and worries that any fresh curbs could hinder growth momentum," said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

"Technically, the Nifty is currently comfortably trading above 20 day SMA and has maintained a higher bottom formation on intraday as well as on daily charts which is broadly positive for the market."

"On weekly charts, the index has formed a long bullish candle that also supports a short-term uptrend. But 17600 or 50 day SMA could act as an important resistance level for the traders," he added.

"In the near future, as long as the index is holding 17200 or 20 day SMA, the chances of hitting 17550-17600 are bright. Further upside may also continue which could lift the index up to 17725-17800 levels."

"On the flip side, a close below 20 day SMA could see Nifty fall to 17050-16950. Meanwhile, after a short term correction, the Bank Nifty has formed a promising reversal formation near 34500. The structure suggests 35000 and 34500 would be the sacrosanct supports for the index, and above the same the uptrend momentum is likely to continue till 36000-36500," Athawale said.

In the last week, BSE Midcap index gained 2.5 percent led by the Vodafone Idea, Oil India, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, SJVN, GMR Infrastructure and Aditya Birla Capital.

The BSE 500 index added 2 percent with 24 stocks added 10-55 percent including Responsive Industries, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Suzlon Energy, Graphite India, IDFC, Rain Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, KPIT Technologies and Dhanuka Agritech.

Where is Nifty50 headed?

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities

Domestic bourses may be influenced by an eventful economic calendar in the first week of 2022, starting with auto sales figures, which are expected to be mixed. Despite the near-term headwinds, the long-term outlook is largely positive, with most automakers anticipating a gradually improving chip shortage situation. Besides that, the domestic manufacturing PMI number will be an important metric to monitor.

When the FOMC minutes are released later this week, Indian markets may move in tandem with global markets as investors try to read between the lines of the Fed's action plan.

In the midst of volatility, investors should focus on the long-term picture rather than the short-term headwinds and position their portfolio accordingly. Nifty50 closed the week at 17,354.05, up by 2.06%.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

Nifty maintained firm trend all throughout the day and most importantly, ended on a high note. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty rose 24.19% in 2021 and interestingly, Nifty is up a whopping 130%—— from March 2020 lows of 7500. Simply put, these symbolic milestones reflect optimism for the future and most importantly, show the economy’s resilience despite the Covid-19 plague.

We look forward to a super-duper profitable 2022. Cautious optimism likely to be the preferred theme at Dalal Street on hopes that the omicron COVID variant's effect on equities will ultimately be modest.

We suspect, Nifty bulls will aim to extend their annual "Santa Claus rally". Hopefully, investors shrug-off Omicron as barely more than a blip on the radar. Nifty’s next goal post seen at 17500-17750 zone. Technically, the said optimism could reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover if Nifty slips below 17011 mark.

