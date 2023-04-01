 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Market remains flat in March but around 200 smallcaps tumble up to 41%

Rakesh Patil
Apr 01, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

If the Nifty goes past 17,200, it can rise to 17,450 -17,550. The uptrend, however, will be vulnerable on a fall below t 17,200, analysts have said. The RBI policy meet and global cues will be watched next week

The market closed more than 2 percent higher in a volatile week that ended March 31 amid a recovery in global markets on easing of banking sector concerns and at home, FII, which turned net buyers, added to relief.

During the week, the 30-pack Sensex added 1,464.42 points, or 2.5 percent, to end at 58,991.52, while the broad-based Nifty rose 414.75 points, or 2.44 percent, to 17,359.80. The benchmarks ended flat for March.

"Domestic equity markets ended the week on a strong note. For the week, domestic markets closed in the positive territory... Most of sectoral indices reported positive gains during the week. However, the BSE power index saw negative returns during the week," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Sensex and Nifty shed 3 and 4 percent, respectively. In FY23, the Sensex was up 0.72 percent but the Nifty was down 0.6 percent from the previous year.