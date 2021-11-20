Market falls nearly 2% on weak global cues but 29 small-caps gain 10-26%

Markets fell nearly 2 percent and broke the two-week gaining momentum in a truncated week ended November 18 on weak global cues and a spike in FIIs selling.

In the last week, the BSE Sensex fell 1,111.41 points (1.83 percent) to close at 59,575.28, while the Nifty50 rose 337.95 points (1.86 percent) to close at 17,764.8 levels.

Selling in metals, energy, realty, PSU bank dragged the Nifty and BSE Sensex below 18,000 and 60,000. The broader indices - BSE Midcap and Smallcap – fell 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent last week.

Some 40 small-caps, including Spencer Retail, SREI Infrastructure Finance, DB Realty, Gayatri Projects, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance, Triveni Turbine, Syncom Formulations, TeamLease Services, Max Ventures and Gujarat Narmada Valley, fell over 10 percent.

On the other hand, 29 stocks, including JBM Auto, Aurum Proptech, Tata Teleservices, Precision Camshafts, Brightcom Group, 63 Moons Technologies, Borosil Limited, PTC Industries, Finolex Cables and Borosil Renewables, added 10-26 percent.

“The Nifty, in the beginning of the week, had faced resistance near 61.8 percent retracement of the decline from 18,604 to 17,613. Thereon the index witnessed selling pressure. As a result, the Nifty has breached its key daily moving averages as well as lower-end of a rising channel on the hourly chart,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“On the downside, the index has tested the daily lower Bollinger Band, where the selling was absorbed on November 18. The overall structure shows that the Nifty is still in a consolidation phase, though the range has shifted lower. A 17,600–18,000 level will be the near-term range for the benchmark index,” he said.

Among the mid-caps, 25 stocks, including Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Honeywell Automation, JSW Energy and Glenmark Pharma, lost 5-11 percent, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Rajesh Exports and Biocon were up 5-20 percent.

In the last week, the BSE 500 index lost nearly 2 percent. Losers were Manappuram Finance, Triveni Turbine, TeamLease Services, Gujarat Narmada Valley, Ujjivan Financial Services, Tasty Bite Eatables and IOL Chemicals.

“We had an excellent start to the week with favourable global cues. But the early morning gains just disappeared in the first half. As the week progressed, markets became a bit nervous and hence, we could see it grinding lower gradually by breaking minor supports on the way through,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

The selling continued unabated on Thursday and the Nifty fell below 17,800. It went on to slide further below the crucial support of 17,700. A modest recovery in the latter half helped the bulls defend this level on a closing basis.

Where is Nifty50 headed?

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities

As the result season is through, D-Street will look for cues from international factors to decide its movement. In the absence of any positive triggers, the indices are expected to remain under pressure as the markets have been embracing a ‘Sell on Rise’ mood.

In the coming week as well, stock-specific movements will be more prevalent than movements in the market as a whole. As global macros will continue to dominate, investors should observe FII activity to weigh the sentiment and adopt a selective approach, rather than venturing in any aggressive trades.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The index closed the week at 17,746 with a loss of nearly 2 percent and formed a bearish candle on the weekly chart hinting weakness in the markets. Now the next good support for the market is coming near 17,600 zone if managed to hold the above-said levels one can expect a good pullback in the index again towards the 18,000 mark but if failed to hold then we may see more drag down in Nifty towards 17,300-17,000.

The immediate hurdle is coming near 17,830-17,940 zone where one can again lock their gains in longs.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

We reiterate our cautious view on the markets, given the feeble global cues. Besides, the charts indicate that the prevailing corrective move will extend further, with immediate support at 17,500 or lower in the Nifty. In case of a rebound, the 17,900-18,000 zone would act as a resistance. Considering the scenario, traders should limit the leveraged positions and maintain a few shorts also.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

For the traders, 17,950 would be the immediate hurdle. If the index rises above the level, a pull-back momentum can continue up to 18,025-18,150-18,200 levels. On the flip side, trading below the 50-day SMA or 17,900, the index could slip up to 17,600-17,500 levels. Contra traders can take a long bet near 17,500 with a strict support stop loss at 17,425.

After a long time, the Bank Nifty traded below the 50-day SMA which is broadly negative. The texture suggests 38,500 and 39,000 could act as important resistance levels in the short run.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.