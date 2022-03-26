Market breaks 2-week rally, but over 40 smallcaps give double-digit return

The Indian market witnessed range bound movement in the week ended on March 25 and fell nearly 1 percent. The market also broke the two-week gaining streak with FIIs turning net sellers again amid geopolitical tension led to higher crude prices and concern over new COVID-19 variants breaking out in China.

For the week, BSE Sensex shed 501.73 points (0.86 percent) to end at 57,362.2, while the Nifty50 fell 134.05 points (0.77 percent) to end at 17,153 levels.

Among the sectors, Nifty Media index added 7 percent, Nifty Metal index rose 5 percent and Oil & Gas index gained 3 percent. On the other hand, Nifty FMCG index fell 3.4 percent and Nifty Bank index fell 2.8 percent.

Among broader indices - BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices ended flat, while Large-cap Index ended with marginal losses.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,344.39 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,820.72 crore. However, in the month of March till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 46,961.57 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 34,440.74 crore.

“We started the week on a flat note and have consolidated within a range throughout the week. The index traded within the range of 17000-17450 and ended the week around 17150 with a weekly loss of about three-fourth of a percent,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

“It was a week of consolidation for our markets as Nifty has traded with a broad range. The Nifty has retraced 61.8% of the previous correction and around this resistance; the lower time frame charts indicated a negative divergence between Price and RSI. Such divergence around resistance usually leads to either a price wise correction or a time wise correction in the short term.”

“We witnessed a price wise correction in BankNifty during this week, but Nifty saw a time-wise correction and it consolidated in a broad range of 17000-17400 as the heavyweights such as Reliance, ITC and some IT and Pharma names showed strength and prevented a price wise correction in Nifty.”

“In the derivatives segment, 17000 put and 17500 call options have decent open interest build up indicating these as important levels for the coming week. We could continue to see a stock specific momentum amidst this consolidation and only a breakout beyond the above range would then lead to any directional move. Until Nifty gives a breakout from this range, traders should look for stock specific trades where better opportunities are seen,” said Jain.

More than 40 smallcap stocks rose between 10-38 percent including Goa Carbon, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Brightcom Group, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Ashapura Minechem, Vishnu Chemicals, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, NIIT, Paisalo Digital, Sterlite Technologies, GFL, PTC Industries and Meghmani Organics.

On the other hand, Dhanvarsha Finvest, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Future Enterprises, Reliance Capital, MTAR Technologies, Take Solutions, SREI Infrastructure Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Rane Brake Linings, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects, Sunteck Realty, KBC Global, DB Realty, GTL Infrastructure and Cigniti Technologies declined between 10-17 percent.

“We had a soft start to the new trading week on Monday as indicated by the sluggish global peers.. Due to lack of buying interest, the Nifty eventually ended the session with nearly a percent cut tad above the 17100 mark. This was followed by a V-shaped recovery on the following day to reclaim the 17300 mark. However, post the gap up opening on Wednesday, markets (key indices) started becoming a bit nervous and a similar sort of boredom was witnessed throughout the latter half to conclude the week with less than a percent cut tab above the 17150 mark,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

“Whenever the market struggles around key levels, it generally happens in two scenarios. Firstly, when the market is sensing some unpleasant event or when it gives a sharp up move in quick succession and needs some breather before resuming higher. Although, we are not completely out of the woods if we take Russia-Ukraine tensions into the consideration, chaotically we cannot think of the first scenario at this moment.”

“This week’s price behaviour aptly suits the second scenario which in technical terms can be described as a ‘Time-wise Correction’. Let’s see how things unfold and if there is no aberration globally, we are most likely to hold the sacrosanct support zone of 17000 – 16900.”

“The first half of the forthcoming week would certainly give us a fair idea of the short-term direction. Till then 17350 – 17450 are to be considered as immediate hurdles. This week, IT, Reliance, Metal, and to some extent Pharma counters provided the helping hand; but banking kept sulking in the latter half. “

“Since the banking index has approached its key support zone, we hope to take some charge from hereon. Apart from this, the broader market did extremely well this week and we expect it to continue in the coming week as well. Hence traders can look to identify such potential themes to fetch higher returns,” Chavan added.

Among Midcap – gainers were L&T Finance Holdings, Adani Power, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Container Corporation of India, Jindal Steel & Power, Indian Hotels Company, CRISIL, Oil India and Cummins India, while losers included Max Financial Services, New India Assurance Company, Abbott India, Emami, Rajesh Exports and IDFC First Bank.

Among BSE 500 around 20 stocks rose between 10-27 percent including Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Brightcom Group, Sterlite Technologies, L&T Finance Holdings ,Adani Total Gas, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Adani Power and India Tourism Development Corporation.

Where is Nifty50 headed?

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

Mixed global cues combined with erratic swings in crude are causing discomfort to participants and it might linger in the coming week as well. On the index front, Nifty has been hovering within a narrow range of 17,000-17,350 and either side break would trigger the next move.

Meanwhile, participants have no option but to focus on sectors/stocks which are performing well while concentrating more on overnight risk management.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

With Nifty near the 50-day SMA or 17400 level, the market is consistently facing selling pressure which is broadly negative. Further, on weekly charts, the Nifty has formed a small bearish candle that also indicates further weakness.

We are of the view that as long as the index is trading below 17325, the correction wave is likely to continue in the near future and below the same the chances of hitting a 200-day SMA or 17000 would turn bright.

On extended weakness, the index may fall up to 16900-16870 levels. On the other hand, fresh uptrend is possible only after the level of 17325. Above the same, one quick pullback rally till 17400-17450 is not ruled out.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities:

Aside from the developments on the Covid outbreak in China and the war, macroeconomic data from the US, such as GDP growth rate and unemployment rate, will influence markets globally. Back home volatility would be the main course of action as the last monthly expiry of this fiscal is scheduled next week.

Further, taking into consideration that the automobile companies' monthly sales numbers are anticipated to be a mixed bag, D-Street will keep a close eye on those who miss estimates. With volatility high, markets are expected to remain largely range-bound and investors are advised to continue to invest in pockets with a reasonable margin of safety for the long term.

