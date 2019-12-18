App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market at record high; Bharti Airtel among 5 stocks where brokerages raised target price

Here are five stocks where brokerages raised the target price:

Rakesh Patil
After witnessing profit-booking in the previous session, benchmark indices rallied to fresh record highs on December 17 as positive global cues uplifted investor sentiment. Consistent buying was seen in metal, IT and banking stocks with Nifty Bank too managing to scale new intraday highs. Here are five stocks where brokerages raised the target price:
1/6

After witnessing profit-booking in the previous session, benchmark indices rallied to fresh record highs on December 17 as positive global cues uplifted investor sentiment. Consistent buying was seen in metal, IT and banking stocks with Nifty Bank too managing to scale new intraday highs. Here are five stocks where brokerages raised the target price:

Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 510 from Rs 450 | Kotak Institutional Equities feels that the recent developments in wireless industry offer promise of strong multi-year EBITDA growth.
2/6

Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 510 from Rs 450 

Larsen & Toubro_L&T
3/6

Larsen and Toubro | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,860

Gujarat Gas | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 290 from Rs 260 as a signs of new volume drivers emerge.
4/6

Gujarat Gas | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 290 from Rs 260

Maruti Suzuki | Brokerage: BofA ML | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 8,650 from Rs 7,450 | Research house expect earnings cycle to bottom in FY20 and see 26 percent EPS CAGR over FY20-22 period.
5/6

Maruti Suzuki | Brokerage: BofA ML | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 8,650 from Rs 7,450

IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,700 | According to Morgan Stanley the market is concerned with corporate NPLs, which could drive stock in near term
6/6

IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,700

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 10:44 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.