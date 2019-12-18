Market at record high; Bharti Airtel among 5 stocks where brokerages raised target price

Here are five stocks where brokerages raised the target price: Rakesh Patil 1/6 After witnessing profit-booking in the previous session, benchmark indices rallied to fresh record highs on December 17 as positive global cues uplifted investor sentiment. Consistent buying was seen in metal, IT and banking stocks with Nifty Bank too managing to scale new intraday highs. Here are five stocks where brokerages raised the target price: 2/6 Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 510 from Rs 450 3/6 Larsen and Toubro | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,860 4/6 Gujarat Gas | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 290 from Rs 260 5/6 Maruti Suzuki | Brokerage: BofA ML | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 8,650 from Rs 7,450 6/6 IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,700 First Published on Dec 18, 2019 10:44 am