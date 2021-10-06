Marico stock price hits record high on healthy business growth in Q2

live bse live

Marico share price gained 3 percent intraday on October 6 after the FMCG company said it has witnessed healthy consumer sentiment across categories. "During the quarter, the sector witnessed improving demand trends as mobility levels increased with reducing COVID-19 infections and accelerated vaccination drives. Discretionary categories and out-of-home consumption also visibly picked up," the company said in a regulatory filing.

At 12:48 hours, Marico was trading at Rs 574.20, up Rs 16.30, or 2.92 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 590.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 263,839 shares, compared to its five day average of 48,052 shares, an increase of 449.07 percent.

The company further said, "Revenue growth in the quarter was in the low twenties, with volume growth close to double-digits on a 2-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) basis."

While the 'Parachute' coconut oil delivered in line with medium-term aspirations, the company said its value-added hair oils posted double-digit volume growth.

On the other hand, Marico said its foods business continued to "grow smartly" and remained on course to clock Rs 500 crore in revenues this year.

On the international business front, the company said it delivered double-digit constant currency growth as it witnessed positive trends in all markets, except Vietnam, where a large part of its portfolio is of a discretionary nature, was "in the grip of a severe COVID-19 surge and stringent lockdown restrictions".

On the outlook, it said gross margin is expected to improve marginally from the previous quarter but will be under pressure on a year-on-year basis due to much higher input costs over the last year.

Global research firm Citi has maintained buy rating on the stock with target at Rs 595 per share. Core segments of coconut oils and value added hair oils continued to post healthy trends adding that smaller segments, both within foods and personal care is likely to post strong growth trends, it said, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

"Only exception is edible oils portfolio, which had a relatively weak quarter," the research firm added.

Meanwhile, CLSA has an underperform rating on the stock with target at Rs 550 per share. It is of the view that healthy topline but margin contraction is likely to drive modest earnings growth. It sees overall topline growth of 19 percent with the company likely to register 10 percent volume growth in India, the brokerage firm added.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.