Marico stock price edges higher; Citi retains 'buy' call

Global research firm Citi has maintained its buy rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 585 a share, indicating an upside potential of over 17 percent from the current market price. This news may have caused a positive sentiment among investors, leading to an increase in the stock price by over 1 percent intraday on February 21.

At 11.56 am, Marico was trading at Rs 496.50, up Rs 7.80, or 1.60 percent, on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 499.65 and an intraday low of Rs 491.85.

Citi is optimistic about Marico's performance, expecting a healthy uptick across its business segments starting Q4 FY23. The research firm also noted that Marico's volume growth had accelerated in core brands and the company's foods and digital brands are on track.

Citi believes that there is room for the stock's valuation gap against its peers to narrow.

Sandip Das