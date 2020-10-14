Marico Q2 PAT seen up 13% YoY to Rs. 285.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs. 285.8 crore up 13% year-on-year (down 26% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,966.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 415 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.