Marico plunges 7% after Q2 results; CLSA downgrades stock, cut target

Shares of Marico declined over 7 percent intraday on October 29 after its Q2 consolidated net profit declined 20 percent on a sequential basis.

The company has registered a 17 percent year-on-year jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 253 crore against a profit of Rs 216 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Meanwhile, profit declined 20 percent from Rs 315 crore in the quarter ended June 2019.

Revenue fell marginally to Rs 1,829 crore against Rs 1,837 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 15.7 percent to Rs 353 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 270 bps to 19.3 percent.

The board declared an interim dividend of 275 percent at Rs 2.75 per equity share for FY20.

CLSA has downgraded the stock to outperform from buy and cut target to Rs 450 from Rs 475 per share.

There was 7 percent miss on the revenue front, concerns were raised even while margin improved. The earnings missed our forecasts but not by a significant margin, said CLSA.

The Q2 results appear weak as India volume growth was just 1 percent, YoY. The trends were weak across the India portfolio, it added.

The research house lowered its EPS forecast by around 4 percent.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 410 per share.

The company's domestic volume growth of 1 percent is below estimates, however, the higher-than-expected gross margin kept earnings above estimate, it added.