Marico gains as rural demand turns a corner, food business drives Q3 growth

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

Marico's revenue from operations was at Rs 2,470 crore, up 2.61 percent during October-December 2022, as against Rs 2,407 crore a year ago

Share price of Marico gained over 2 percent on February 6, as the FMCG company's consolidated net profit grew 5.04 percent to Rs 333 crore in the October-December 2022 quarter, largely meeting Street expectations.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,470 crore, up 2.61 percent during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,407 crore a year ago.

The stock closed at Rs 505.80 apiece on the NSE, higher by 2.41 percent. Trading volumes at 2.36 million shares were almost double the 20-day average volume of 1.25 million shares.