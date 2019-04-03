Marico gains 3% as CLSA maintains 'buy' with target at Rs 465

The company is a top pick due to a strong launch pipeline and margin visibility
Shares of Marico gained 3.7 percent intraday on April 3 as CLSA maintained buy with a target at Rs 465 per share. The pre-Q4FY19 commentary seems decent, while India business volume growth should be around 8 percent YoY, said CLSA.
It forecast the company to report more than 15 percent in EBITDA as well as net earnings.
At 1102 hours Marico was quoting at Rs 354.20, up Rs 8.50, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 11:17 am