Marico expects a strong and lasting revival in FMCG demand over next few quarters

Apr 04, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

During the quarter, the sector continued to witness gradual recovery, said Marico in an exchange filing

Despite being in line with analyst forecasts, Marico's Q4 FY23 business update, which was released in an exchange filing on April 3, has been relatively subdued. The company reported a low single-digit growth in consolidated revenue on a year-on-year basis for the quarter.

The management of Marico expects that the relaxation of commodity inflation will benefit rural markets, but they anticipate a more noticeable and persistent recovery in FMCG demand in the upcoming quarters.

"Demand recovery is based on a variety of improving macro indicators, a healthy monsoon season will be critical for the same to materialise," the exchange filing noted.

Marico's India business witnessed some improvement in year-on-year volume growth versus preceding quarters and stayed in the mid-single digit zone. As per Nomura's estimates, domestic volume growth will come in at 5 percent compared to 4 percent in Q3 and 3 percent in Q2.