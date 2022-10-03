English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty under pressure as global sell-off intensifies |
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Marcellus' Rakshit Ranjan shares his favourite stocks, recent buys

    In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Rakshit Ranjan says India's domestic consumption story is the reason for its resilience in the face of a global storm

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

    (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

    India's domestic consumption story is the reason for its resilience in the face of global volatility, Marcellus Investment Managers co-founder Rakshit Ranjan has said.

    In an interview with CNBC TV-18 on October 2, Ranjan talked about his favourite stocks, emerging themes and Marcellus' recent purchases. Edited excerpts:

    What do you think about the turmoil in stock markets in the US and Europe and India's resilience?

    There are two or three things we keep observing. India is a far more domestic economy, both on the demand side and to an extent on the supply side, rather than a significant connection to the world to run the economy.

    There are also two offsetting factors that we see, one, China plus one story, and second, there have been too many opportunities to deploy capital in Indian stocks in the last two years due to the developing volatility in global markets.

    Close

    Related stories

    Which sectors are looking appealing to you?

    The theme that looks attractive is where a lot of IT and tech investments have been done by businesses in the last two or three years. These tech investments are actually transitioning some of the companies from being traditional businesses to new-age businesses.

    The second theme would be the companies that are incredibly affected by the external environment these days.

    Can you name some of these companies?

    We continue to like companies like Bajaj Finance, Pidilite, Page Industries, Asian Paints and Dr Lal Pathlab.

    The recent correction has also given you the opportunity to load up on your favourite stocks. Can you tell us about your recent purchases?

    About a month ago, we loaded up on Divis Labs. Three months ago, we bought Titan.

    Anything in the midcap space?

    We are very upbeat about Gmm Pfaudler, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Berger Paints.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Marcellus #Rakshit Ranjan
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 02:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.