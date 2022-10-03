Marcellus' Rakshit Ranjan shares his favourite stocks, recent buys

(Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

India's domestic consumption story is the reason for its resilience in the face of global volatility, Marcellus Investment Managers co-founder Rakshit Ranjan has said.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18 on October 2, Ranjan talked about his favourite stocks, emerging themes and Marcellus' recent purchases. Edited excerpts:

What do you think about the turmoil in stock markets in the US and Europe and India's resilience?

There are two or three things we keep observing. India is a far more domestic economy, both on the demand side and to an extent on the supply side, rather than a significant connection to the world to run the economy.

There are also two offsetting factors that we see, one, China plus one story, and second, there have been too many opportunities to deploy capital in Indian stocks in the last two years due to the developing volatility in global markets.

Which sectors are looking appealing to you?

The theme that looks attractive is where a lot of IT and tech investments have been done by businesses in the last two or three years. These tech investments are actually transitioning some of the companies from being traditional businesses to new-age businesses.

The second theme would be the companies that are incredibly affected by the external environment these days.

Can you name some of these companies?

We continue to like companies like Bajaj Finance, Pidilite, Page Industries, Asian Paints and Dr Lal Pathlab.

The recent correction has also given you the opportunity to load up on your favourite stocks. Can you tell us about your recent purchases?

About a month ago, we loaded up on Divis Labs. Three months ago, we bought Titan.

Anything in the midcap space?

We are very upbeat about Gmm Pfaudler, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Berger Paints.