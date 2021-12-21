MapmyIndia sees strong debut at 53% premium, what should investors do now?

MapmyIndia listing

CE Info Systems, known for its brand MapmyIndia, listed at a premium of 53 percent on December 21 despite volatility in the stock market. The stock opened at Rs 1,581 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 1,033 per share.

The initial public offering of the data and technology products and platforms company and leading digital maps provider was subscribed 154.71 times during December 9-13.

Catch all the live market action here

Brokerages including Anand Rathi, Angel One, BP Wealth, Choice Broking, Motilal Oswal and Ventura Securities had a “subscribe” rating on the issue.

“We like MapmyIndia given its leadership in digital mapping, strong entry barriers, robust profitable data and tech platform along with consistent financials…We believe MapmyIndia is rightly placed to tap the high growth digital mapping market,” Motilal Oswal had said in a note.

Read all the IPO-related news here

So, should investors hold on to the stock or exit with listing gains? Here’s what analysts are saying:

Satish Kumar, Research Analyst, Choice Broking

We had assigned a “subscribe” rating to CE Info system public issue, considering the optimistic business outlook.

Since its inception over 25 years ago, MapmyIndia has earned market leadership in the geospatial industry and built a strong moat by capitalising on early-mover advantage, developing proprietary and integrated technologies.

Considering the industry tailwinds and strong market position with high entry barriers to business, we expect robust business growth going forward. Its healthy margin profile will keep profitability trajectory upbeat as well.

Also read: Amid rising Omicron fears, will market momentum shift to pharma yet again?

As the issue listed at over 50 percent premium, and considering the current market situation, we advise short-term investors to book profit, while long-term investors can stay put.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research

After the stellar listing, MapmyIndia lost its momentum as it saw mild profit booking. Since the company has a unique and monopoly business and is expected to do well in the coming quarters, we believe this selling pressure is temporary. We might see the stock touch Rs 1,800-2,000 levels in the next 9-12 months.

Investors can add this stock to their portfolio at Rs 1,150-Rs 1,200, as this range can act as a support. They can also consider buying after the anchor book opens after a month as we have seen selling pressure in recent IPOs as well. However, it is one of the best stocks to add to the portfolio for the long term.

Also read: Falling grey market premium sent warning to retail, high networth investors

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, SAMCO Securities

We believe MapmyIndia is optimally positioned to capitalise on the rapidly expanding digital mapping market, thus we have a positive long-term outlook on the company.

Several variables, including favourable sector tailwinds, exclusive presence with first-mover advantage in the industry, rising variety of use cases for company’s solutions and the increased acceptance of their services across sectors should augur well for the company. Hence, we advise investors to stay invested for the long haul.

Those who invested only for listing gains can consider selling as the gains could evaporate due to the overall lull in market sentiment.

We do not recommend fresh short-term positions since valuations appear to be overly stretched with a P/E of about 120 times its FY21 earnings at a price of Rs 1,350 a share, leaving no margin of safety.

Also read: Consumer durables industry: Double digit growth hopes brighten 2022 horizon despite chip shortage concerns

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities

We witnessed a stellar listing followed by some profit booking. We have a positive view on the stock as the company has a unique business with no listed peers, decent financials with no debt and strong growth prospects.

The company has a strong business model, experienced management and a large presence in multiple areas. Some of their customers include PhonePe, Yulu, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Hyundai and GSTN.

We advise investors to hold this stock for the long term and new investors can also add this stock on dips. We believe MapmyIndia can be an attractive buy at Rs 1,250—1,300.

Also read: Negative Breakout: 250 stocks out of BSE 500 traded below their 200-DMA on Monday

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart

Financially, the company is doing well and its business model is sustainable. Even though the IPO was purely an offer for sale, it attracted investors and got subscribed 154 times.

New-edge technologies such as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and mobility as a service (MaaS) platform providers are poised to have a bright future.

Investors who applied for listing gains should keep a stop loss of Rs 1,480, while long-term investors should continue to hold. New investors can also look to buy the stock on dips.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.