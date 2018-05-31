App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit for fourth straight session

The stock has been on a downtrend for the seventh consecutive sessions and has cracked as much as 49.87 percent since May 22.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Manpasand Beverages plunged 10 percent to hit their lower circuit limit for the fourth consecutive session today on account of the resignation of its auditing firm with effect from May 26, 2018.

The stock has been on a downtrend for the seventh consecutive sessions and has cracked as much as 49.87 percent since May 22.

Shares of the company today opened at Rs 223.50, down 9.99 percent over its previous closing price on the BSE.

Similar movement was seen on NSE where the stock opened at Rs 223.15, down 9.99 percent over its last close.

related news

Auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as statutory auditors of Manpasand Beverages, as the fruit juice maker failed to provide them with "significant information" on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018.

The board meeting of Manpasand Beverages, to consider and approve the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018, was scheduled to be held on May 30. However, the said meeting now stands cancelled.

Manpasand Beverages claimed everything related to financial results announcement and the timing of departure of its auditor "is purely coincidental has no direct correlation".

In a filing to the BSE, Manpasand Beverages had said, "It is very unfortunate that we had to part ways with our long-term associate. Everything related to financial results announcement and the timing of this event is purely coincidental and has no direct correlation. The board meeting has been postponed and the new date will be announced shortly.
First Published on May 31, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Manpasand Beverages

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.