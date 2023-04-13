 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mankind Pharma counts Dabur as its peer. Are the two truly comparable?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Mankind, with some products similar to Dabur and plans to grow its Ayurvedic portfolio, may seek valuations similar to the FMCG player

Mankind Pharma, known for manufacturing Manforce Condoms, has listed Dabur as its peer.

All set to launch its public offering, Mankind Pharma’s 544-page long draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) throws up an interesting name – Dabur India.

Now, why would a century-old fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company be counted as a pharma company’s peer? The former is known for its hair care products and the latter for selling Manforce condoms. Chalk and cheese, to say the least.

But a closer look at the details suggests there might be more to this than meets the eye.

First, what does the DRHP say?