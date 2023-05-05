Manappuram Finance tanks 14% after ED freezes Rs 143-crore assets

Manappuram Finance

Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd tanked 14 percent in early trade and traded at Rs 103 on the BSE at 9:32am after the Enforcement Directorate froze assets worth Rs 143 crore of the prominent Kerala-based NBFC’s MD and CEO VP Nandakumar in a money laundering case.

The ED raided six premises in Thrissur, where the company is headquartered, on Wednesday following allegations of money laundering through "illegal" collection of deposits from the public, the agency said in a statement.

During the course of searches, the ED said, it was found that the proceeds of the crime have been "diverted and invested" by Nandakumar into immovable properties in his name, in the name of his spouse and children, and into the shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd.

"Hence, ED has put a freeze on the assets of VP Nandakumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), totalling Rs 143 crore," it said. The frozen assets include deposits kept in eight bank accounts, investment in listed shares and shares of Manappuram Finance Limited, the agency said Various "incriminating" documents showing money laundering and property documents of 60 immovable properties were also seized during the course of the searches, it said.

It claimed that "evidence" regarding money laundering and large-scale cash transactions in the form of public deposits, done by Nandakumar through his proprietary firm Manappuram Agro Farms (MAGRO), without RBI approval, have been recovered. The deposits were "illegally" collected by Nandakumar at various branch offices of Manappuram Finance Limited, a listed company, through some of its employees, it said.

"The outstanding illegally collected deposits, which are the proceeds of crime, have been detected to be Rs 143 crore. When RBI detected the same and directed to return the amount to the depositors, the accused have responded to RBI that they have returned the money to the depositors but ED investigation revealed that there is no proof of repayment or no KYC of the depositors," the ED alleged.

Deposits of Rs 53 crore are shown to have been returned in cash, but with no proof of repayment or KYC, it said. The agency said that the role of the chief finance officer (CFO) of Manappuram Finance Limited and other employees, who are suspected to have assisted in the offence of money laundering, are being investigated.

