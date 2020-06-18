App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manappuram Finance share price rises 7% on fund raising plan

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 194.60 and 52-week low Rs 75.60 on 29 January, 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manappuram Finance share price rose 7 percent intraday on June 18 after the company's board approved the issue of NCDs worth Rs 350 crore.

Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company approved the issuance of the Private Placement of Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each for the amount of Rs 25 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 325 crore aggregating to Rs 350 crore, the company said in the release.

At 11:52 hrs, Manappuram Finance was quoting at Rs 147.80, up Rs 5.20, or 3.65 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 194.60 and 52-week low Rs 75.60 on 29 January 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

related news

Currently, it is trading 24.05 percent below its 52-week high and 95.5 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 01:10 pm

