Manappuram Finance share price gains 2% after company plans to raise up to Rs 500cr

Manappuram Finance share price gained 2 percent intraday on May 5 after it had said it would raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing debt securities.

The financial resources and management committee of the board of directors will consider the proposed allotment on May 8, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it would issue rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

The stock price gained over 21 percent in the last one month and was quoting at Rs 123.05, up Rs 2.15, or 1.78 percent at 10:15 hours.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne Manappuram Finance has shown high growth and high return on equity (ROE) with low PE ratio with book value per share improving for last two years.

The company has zero promoter pledge, and has show growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ). However, in terms of technical rating as per Moneycontrol it is neutral.