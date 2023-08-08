Manappuram Finance gains on Asirvad MFI's strong Q1 show

Asirvad MFI's profit is 25 percent higher than anticipated estimates, said Morgan Stanley

Manappuram Finance share price gained 5 percent on August 8 after subsidiary Asirvad Microfinance's June quarter numbers beat Street expectations.

The microfinance institution (MFI) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 111 crore in the quarter gone by against a loss of Rs 8.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped 77 percent YoY to Rs 637 crore.

Following Asirvad MFI's results, foreign broking firm Morgan Stanley reiterated its "overweight" rating on Manappuram Finance with a target price of Rs 160 a share.

Asirvad MFI's profit is 25 percent higher than estimates, said Morgan Stanley. Consequently, there is the possibility of an upside risk for Manappuram's first quarter PAT, which is projected to be Rs 427 crore.

Manappuram Finance closed at Rs 144.45 on the National Stock Exchange, 5.17 percent higher from the previous close.

On July 26, Moneycontrol reported that Asirvad MFI has commenced work on an initial public offer to raise around Rs 1,500 crore and mandated three investment banks for the deal.

In February 2015, the Kerala-based gold loan provider acquired a significant majority stake in the Chennai-based microfinance firm as part of a diversification strategy.

As of FY23 end, Asirvad MFI had 3.2 million borrowers, 15,784 employees with total disbursements of Rs 19,248 crore. It has 1,684 branches across 391 districts of 22 states and three UTs.

The firm's microfinance loans are curated for women from poor and lower-income households and disbursed via its branch network. Its product offerings comprise micro finance loans, MSME loans and gold loans.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.