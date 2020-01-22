App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 03:23 PM IST

Man Infraconstruction bags Rs 78-crore order, share price up 5%

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 41.85 and 52-week low Rs 18 on 29 March, 2019 and 01 October, 2019, respectively.

Man Infraconstruction share price rose nearly 5 percent intraday on January 22 after the company bagged a Rs 78.83-crore order from the government-run Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited.

The company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited, formerly Indian Port Rail Corporation Limited, for modification work at JNPT Rail Yard and further development of an integrated common rail yard facility there.

The LoA is in addition to the work order for Rs 91.92 crore for the development of integrated common rail yard facility at JNPT being executed by the company; taking the total work order to Rs 170. 75 crore.

At 1453 hours, Man Infraconstruction was quoting at Rs 33, up Re 1, or 3.13 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 41.85 on March 29, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 18 on October 1, 2019.

It is trading 21.15 percent below its 52-week high and 83.33 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:23 pm

