App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 12, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man Infraconstruction advances 3% on order win worth Rs 220 crore from PCMC

It includes 1,442 units at Charholi of amount worth Rs 132.50 crore and 934 units at Ravet of amount worth Rs 88.25 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Man Infraconstruction rose 3.5 percent intraday Monday as company bagged an order from Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The company received orders worth Rs 220.75 crore from Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the construction of 2,376 residential units within the jurisdiction of PCMC under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) housing scheme.

copy-buzzing-stock (8)

It includes 1,442 units at Charholi of amount worth Rs 132.50 crore and 934 units at Ravet of amount worth Rs 88.25 crore.

Parag Shah, Managing Director at Man Infraconstruction said, “We are delighted to receive this work under the PMAY scheme. We will continue to participate in the construction opportunities being generated in the building space.”

graph_maninfra

At 10:10 hrs Man Infraconstruction was quoting at Rs 55.30, up Rs 1.20, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC