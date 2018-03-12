Man Infraconstruction advances 3% on order win worth Rs 220 crore from PCMC

Shares of Man Infraconstruction rose 3.5 percent intraday Monday as company bagged an order from Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The company received orders worth Rs 220.75 crore from Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the construction of 2,376 residential units within the jurisdiction of PCMC under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) housing scheme.

It includes 1,442 units at Charholi of amount worth Rs 132.50 crore and 934 units at Ravet of amount worth Rs 88.25 crore.

Parag Shah, Managing Director at Man Infraconstruction said, “We are delighted to receive this work under the PMAY scheme. We will continue to participate in the construction opportunities being generated in the building space.”

At 10:10 hrs Man Infraconstruction was quoting at Rs 55.30, up Rs 1.20, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil