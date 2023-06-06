English
    Man Infra hits 52-week high on rights for luxe housing project in Mumbai

    The company had posted 118 percent jump in its Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 81.58 crore against Rs 37.36 crore, YoY.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
    The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 102.17.

    Man Infraconstruction shares scaled their 52-week high of Rs 102.17 on June 6 on the back of the company's plans to develop a luxurious residential project at Ghatkopar East in Mumbai.

    MICL Creators LLP, a subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction with 60 percent holding in partnership interest, has acquired development rights from 10 adjoining societies at Ratilal B Mehta Road (60 Feet Road) in Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai.

    "We proudly announce this latest addition to our portfolio - an extraordinary grandiose development that epitomises elegance and exclusivity. This landmark cluster redevelopment under Regulation 33(9) of the new development regulations encompasses a saleable carpet area of 4 lakh sq ft... The total construction area of 13 lakh sq ft to be undertaken by Man Infraconstruction is expected to complete within 3.5 to 4 years," said Manan P Shah, Managing Director of Man Infraconstruction.

    The company's bottomline surged 118 percent in Q4FY23 to Rs 81.58 crore from Rs 37.36 crore a year back, while its topline leaped 157 percent to Rs 680.27 crore from Rs 264.26 crore.

    At 10:40am, Man Infraconstruction was quoting at Rs 100.90, up Rs 1.02 or 1.02 percent.

