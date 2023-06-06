Man Infra hits 52-week high on rights for luxe housing project in Mumbai

The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 102.17.

Man Infraconstruction shares scaled their 52-week high of Rs 102.17 on June 6 on the back of the company's plans to develop a luxurious residential project at Ghatkopar East in Mumbai.

MICL Creators LLP, a subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction with 60 percent holding in partnership interest, has acquired development rights from 10 adjoining societies at Ratilal B Mehta Road (60 Feet Road) in Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai.

"We proudly announce this latest addition to our portfolio - an extraordinary grandiose development that epitomises elegance and exclusivity. This landmark cluster redevelopment under Regulation 33(9) of the new development regulations encompasses a saleable carpet area of 4 lakh sq ft... The total construction area of 13 lakh sq ft to be undertaken by Man Infraconstruction is expected to complete within 3.5 to 4 years," said Manan P Shah, Managing Director of Man Infraconstruction.

The company's bottomline surged 118 percent in Q4FY23 to Rs 81.58 crore from Rs 37.36 crore a year back, while its topline leaped 157 percent to Rs 680.27 crore from Rs 264.26 crore.

At 10:40am, Man Infraconstruction was quoting at Rs 100.90, up Rs 1.02 or 1.02 percent.