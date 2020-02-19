Man Industries share price rises 7% on Rs 300 crore export order win

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 74.30 and 52-week low Rs 34.55 on 01 April, 2019 and 05 August, 2019, respectively.
Man Industries share price rose 7 percent intraday on February 19 after the company won a new export order.
The company has received a new export order of approximately Rs 300 crore from the MENA region.
With this, the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approximately Rs. 1,600 crore.
At 14:08 hrs, Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 56.50, up Rs 1.70, or 3.10 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 74.30 and its 52-week low of Rs 34.55 on 01 April 2019 and 5 August 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 23.96 percent below its 52-week high and 63.53 percent above its 52-week low.
