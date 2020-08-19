172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|man-industries-share-price-rises-4-on-new-export-order-5728271.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man Industries share price rises 4% on new export order

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 64.15 and 52-week low Rs 31.00 on 12 February, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Man Industries share price rose 4 percent intraday on August 19 after the company bagged new export order of approximately Rs 405 crore.

With this, the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approximately Rs 1,800 crore, out of which 80% is exports. These orders are meant to be executed in the current financial year.

"Despite the ongoing crisis and challenging business environment globally, we are striving to grow out orderbook and increase the capacity utilization. This order win is testament to our commitment towards creating sustainable value for our shareholders and improve the overall returns for the Company," said RC Mansukhani Man Industries.

At 14:36 hrs Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 62.10, up Rs 1.50, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 2.65 percent below its 52-week high and 101.45 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 03:16 pm

