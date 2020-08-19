Man Industries share price rises 4% on new export order

Man Industries share price rose 4 percent intraday on August 19 after the company bagged new export order of approximately Rs 405 crore.

With this, the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approximately Rs 1,800 crore, out of which 80% is exports. These orders are meant to be executed in the current financial year.

"Despite the ongoing crisis and challenging business environment globally, we are striving to grow out orderbook and increase the capacity utilization. This order win is testament to our commitment towards creating sustainable value for our shareholders and improve the overall returns for the Company," said RC Mansukhani Man Industries.

At 14:36 hrs Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 62.10, up Rs 1.50, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 64.15 and 52-week low Rs 31.00 on 12 February, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.65 percent below its 52-week high and 101.45 percent above its 52-week low.