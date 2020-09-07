Man Industries share price jumps 3% on bagging Rs 370-crore order

Man Industries share price jumped over 3 percent intraday on September 7 after the company bagged a Rs 370-crore order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The company received a new order from IHB, (a joint venture of IOCL, HPCL and BPCL) for Rs 370 crore. The order is to be executed in the current financial year, the company told exchanges.

The stock price was trading at Rs 63.35, up Rs 2.30, or 3.77 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 64 and an intraday low of Rs 62.05.

It also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.08 times and was trading with volumes of 51,382 shares, compared to its five-day average of 45,324 shares, an increase of 13.37 percent.