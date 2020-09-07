172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|man-industries-share-price-jumps-3-on-bagging-rs-370-crore-order-5806561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man Industries share price jumps 3% on bagging Rs 370-crore order

The company received the order from IHB, which is a joint venture of IOCL, HPCL and BPCL,

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Man Industries share price jumped over 3 percent intraday on September 7 after the company bagged a Rs 370-crore order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The company received a new order from IHB, (a joint venture of IOCL, HPCL and BPCL) for Rs 370 crore. The order is to be executed in the current financial year, the company told exchanges.

The stock price was trading at Rs 63.35, up Rs 2.30, or 3.77 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 64 and an intraday low of Rs 62.05.

It also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.08 times and was trading with volumes of 51,382 shares, compared to its five-day average of 45,324 shares, an increase of 13.37 percent.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Man Industries

