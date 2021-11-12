MARKET NEWS

English
Man Industries share price gains 10% on orders win worth Rs 350 crore

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 147.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 68.15 on August 2, 2021 and December 22, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
 
 
Man Industries share price gained more than 10 percent intraday to Rs 114 on November 12 as the company received new orders worth Rs 350 crore.

Man Industries has received new orders worth approximately Rs 350 crore. With these new orders the unexecuted order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 1350 crore to be executed in six to seven months.

This order reflects robust business environment and also showcases the trust customers have in the company’s technological and executional capabilities, company said in its release.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on November 12, 2021, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021.

Close

At 09:32 hrs Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 109.85, up Rs 7.05, or 6.86 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 25.35 percent below its 52-week high and 61.19 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Man Industries
first published: Nov 12, 2021 10:00 am

