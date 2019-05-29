Man Industries plummets 10% on dismal Q4 numbers

Shares of Man Industries plummeted more than 10 percent intraday on May 29 after the carbon steel pipes manufacturer reported dismal numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company in its exchange release said consolidated profit in the Jan-March quarter slumped 94 percent to Rs 1.59 crore.

Man Industries' total revenue dove 46 percent.

A 1054 hrs, Man Industries was quoting Rs 60.15, down, 10.02 percent on the BSE.

As of the last close, company shares have gone down around 5 per cent this year.