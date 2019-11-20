App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majesco share price gains on agreement with Ullico Casualty Group

The share price declined more than 14 percent in last 1 year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Majesco share price gained more than 1 percent intraday on November 20 after Ullico Casualty Group selected Majesco to underpin their digital transformation and growth strategy.

The share has touched a 52-week low of Rs 396.25.

Ullico Casualty Group, LLC (UCG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ullico, Inc., selected Majesco P&C Core Suite and Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse on Majesco CloudInsurer to underpin their digital transformation and growth strategy, the company said in a release.

“We are excited and honoured by UCG’s selection of Majesco solutions to underpin their transformation that builds on their decades of trust and innovation,” said Prateek Kumar, EVP of Majesco.

At 12:22 hrs Majesco was quoting at Rs 410.50, up Rs 4.30, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined more than 14 percent in last 1 year.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 12:46 pm

