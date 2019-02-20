Majesco gains 6% as APL selects Majesco L&A and Group core suite

Share of Majesco gained 6 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company get selected by American Public Life Insurance Company.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 467.95 and an intraday low of Rs 455

American Public Life Insurance Company (APL) selected Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite platform as the foundation of its digital business transformation strategy.

“We’re extremely honored to be partnering with APL to enable their digital business transformation,” said Adam Elster, CEO for Majesco.

At 09:29 hrs Majesco was quoting at Rs 463.00, up Rs 21.55, or 4.88 percent on the BSE.