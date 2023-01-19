English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers' shares rise on securing redevelopment project in Mumbai

    The project will offer Mahindra Lifespaces a revenue potential of around Rs 500 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 19, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
    Mahindra Lifespace Developers has been selected as the preferred partner to redevelop two adjacent residential societies in Santacruz West, Mumbai

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers has been selected as the preferred partner to redevelop two adjacent residential societies in Santacruz West, Mumbai

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Share price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 5 percent intraday on January 19 after the company secured a redevelopment project in Mumbai.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers has been selected as the preferred partner to redevelop two adjacent residential societies in Santacruz West, Mumbai. The company and the two societies will execute definitive documents upon completion of due diligence.

    The project will offer Mahindra Lifespaces a revenue potential of around Rs 500 crore, company said in its release.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    “Society redevelopment offers an attractive avenue for new real estate development in fully built-out neighbourhoods in Mumbai. It enables homeowners in existing properties to upgrade to bigger and better homes that are equipped with world-class amenities and contemporary features," said Arvind Subramanian, managing director and chief executive officer at Mahindra Lifespaces.

    Related stories

    "We foresee redevelopment as an exciting opportunity for reputed real estate developers like Mahindra Lifespaces and expect to build a meaningful presence in this space over the coming years,” he added.

    A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2023 to consider, unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months period ending on December 31, 2022
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 11:01 am