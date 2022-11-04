Mahindra Finance: Strong momentum on macro tailwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust disbursement and asset growth Targeting the affluent rural and semi-urban (RUSU) Digitising lending journeys Asset quality improving on better collections Diversified product portfolio, new business to reap returns Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 221; Market cap: Rs 27,290 crore) is a market leader in vehicle financing, predominantly in the tractor and the Mahindra UV (utility vehicles) segments. The company is on way to achieving its three-year roadmap called Vision 2025, with asset quality improving substantially to 6.7 percent in H1FY23....