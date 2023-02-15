Mahindra Finance: Strong momentum on macro tailwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust disbursement and asset growth Asset quality improving on better collections Diversified product portfolio, new business to reap returns Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 262; Market cap: Rs 32,300 crore) posted strong disbursement growth coupled with improvement in asset quality and asset book in the December quarter. Sequentially, operational performance was strong, driven by recovery in net interest income. Net profit increased 35 percent QoQ to Rs 664 crore in Q3FY23. Also, Vision 2025 (three-year roadmap) is progressing well in...