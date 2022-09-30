English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Mahindra Finance: Poised for growth with near-term hiccups

    Strong signs of recovery in the auto and the tractor segments, robust disbursement, improving asset quality and a pick-up in newly started businesses provide meaningful tailwinds for Mahindra

    Khushboo Rai
    September 30, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
    Mahindra Finance: Poised for growth with near-term hiccups

    Representational image: Shutterstock

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Robust disbursement and asset growth Targeting the affluent rural and semi-urban (RUSU) Digitalising lending journeys Asset quality improving on better collections Diversified product portfolio, new business to reap returns Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 183; Market cap: Rs 22,700 crore) is a market leader in vehicle financing, predominantly in the tractor and the Mahindra UV (utility vehicles) segments. The company is driving its transformation agenda by adding new verticals and embracing technology to complement and strengthen its core business. Mahindra Finance has...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dousing the inflation fire: The price tag is really high

      Sep 29, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Will Fed follow Bank of England's pivot, Sebi's idea of Social Stock Exchanges, tips to angel investment portfolio, Torrent Pharma's recent acquisition, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers