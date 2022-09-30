Mahindra Finance: Poised for growth with near-term hiccups

Representational image: Shutterstock

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust disbursement and asset growth Targeting the affluent rural and semi-urban (RUSU) Digitalising lending journeys Asset quality improving on better collections Diversified product portfolio, new business to reap returns Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 183; Market cap: Rs 22,700 crore) is a market leader in vehicle financing, predominantly in the tractor and the Mahindra UV (utility vehicles) segments. The company is driving its transformation agenda by adding new verticals and embracing technology to complement and strengthen its core business. Mahindra Finance has...