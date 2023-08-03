Mahindra Finance disbursements rise 12% in July, stock trades flat

The business update for month of July comes four days after Mahindra Finance reported its June quarter results

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has reported overall disbursements of Rs 4,400 crore for July, indicating a growth of 12 percent on-year.

"Healthy disbursement trends in the current period have led to business assets at Rs 88,100 crore, a growth of 6.4 percent over March 2023 and 28 percent over July 2022," the company said in an August 2 exchange filing.

The collection efficiency for the NBFC was at 96 percent for July 2023, compared to 95 percent a year back.

At 9:45am, the stock was quoting at Rs 290.95 on the NSE, lower by 0.7 percent from its previous close.

The business update for July comes four days after the company reported its June quarter results. In Q1 FY24, Mahindra Finance reported consolidated net profit of Rs 362.22 crore, registering a growth of 51.01 percent from Rs 239.86 crore last year. Its total income increased by 25 percent YoY to Rs 3,637 crore.

However, the NBFC reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 6.8 percent, which was much lower than its 7.5 percent target for Mission 2025.

Credit costs as a percentage of loans for the quarter came in at 2.5 percent, much higher than the estimate of 1.8 percent. Provisions and write-offs at Rs 526 crore were 18 percent lower on-year, but significantly higher than nil provisioning in the March quarter.

"Extra provisions is to strengthen the balance sheet. We don’t expect a decline in NIM to impact return on assets. The second half of the year is the best for rural business," Ramesh Iyer, MD and VC, Mahindra Finance, had told CNBC-TV18.

Following the results announcement, the stock has slumped 6 percent. Brokerages, too, have revised earnings per share estimates for FY24 on the back of shrinking margins, reluctance to pass rate hikes and the fixed-rate nature of the loan book.