 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Mahindra CIE: Why does Street see further upside in the stock?

Asha Menon
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Analysts also see margins improving, despite pressures on its crucial European market

(Representational image)

Strong domestic demand and hope of improvement in margins in the European market have perhaps kept the Street optimistic about Mahindra CIE, despite volatility seen recently. The company’s revenue come largely from two geographies - India (64 percent) and Europe (36 percent).

Analysts’ target prices are set even 19 percent higher than the current market price of around Rs 420, even as the stock fell as far as 7 percent on February 27 from the previous close, after zooming up by 16 percent three days earlier.

Also follow our live updates and analysis on markets 

At ICICI Securities, analysts expect the stock price to gain another 19 percent on strong demand, besides operational efficiencies and improving return ratios.