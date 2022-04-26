Mahindra CIE share price surges 14% after Q1 profit zooms to Rs 161 crore

Mahindra CIE Automotive | Company reported profit at Rs 60.7 crore in Q3CY20 against Rs 61.17 crore YoY, revenue fell to Rs 1,694.3 crore from Rs 1,868.5 crore YoY. (Image: mahindracie.com)

Mahindra CIE Automotive share price surged more than 14 percent in the morning session on April 26, a day after the auto component maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 161.42 crore for the first quarter ended March, up from Rs 10.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, said revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,588.36 crore, up from Rs 2,189.4 crore in the January-March period of the previous year.

The board of the Pune-based company recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 a share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

The company’s standalone sales grew 15 percent YoY to Rs 1,202 crore from Rs 1,049 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"EBITDA margin (was) above 15 percent despite raw material increase effect (passed through without margin) and 15 percent sales growth is mainly based on raw material price increase," the firm said.

At 10.48 am, the stock was trading at Rs 227.95, up Rs 28.90, or 14.52 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 233.05 and an intraday low of Rs 214.50.

It was trading with volumes of 384,410 shares, compared to the five-day average of 66,808 shares, an increase of 475.40 percent.

Domestic research and broking firm Motilal Oswal has retained its “buy” rating on the stock. "Based on our current estimates, the stock trades at 15.8x/10.7x CY22E/CY23E consolidated EPS," it said.





