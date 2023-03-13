 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE falls 5.7% following M&M stake-sale report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

A CNBC-TV18 report has said that M&M will likely sell a 4.6 percent stake in the auto ancillary at a discounted price

Mahindra CIE Automotive plunged 5.7 percent in the morning trade on March 13 following reports of promoter Mahindra & Mahindra selling a 4.6 percent stake in the auto ancillary.

At 10.30 am, the stock was trading at Rs 372 on the BSE.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the floor price for the stake sale was likely to be set at Rs 355 a share, more than 4 percent lower than the current market price. The base size of the block deal was likely to be Rs 615 crore with a 60-day lock-up period on further sale of shares.

In the quarter ending December 2022, the auto major held a 9.25 percent stake in the auto ancillary, according to exchange data. This was after M&M had reduced its holding by 2.17 percent from 11.42 percent in September 2022.