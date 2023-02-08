Mahindra and Mahindra Q3FY23 Preview: Strong YoY growth, flattish QoQ change

Mahindra and Mahindra’s auto segment is expected to post strong growth revenue and profit year-on-year (YoY) on good volumes and product mix, in the quarter ending December.

M&M auto business’ topline may improve only marginally quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and its bottomline may shrink over the same period, on a strong base, according to analysts across four brokerages.

The company's revenue is estimated to grow by 41-42 percent and profit after tax (adjusted) by 33.8-41.5 percent YoY; and to increase by 2.5-3.8 percent and fall by 12.7-20 percent QoQ.

"Revenue to grow by 2.5 percent QoQ to Rs 21,360 crore, aided by 3.2 percent increase in automotive revenues, partially offset by decline in tractor revenues," said Sharekhan in its Q3FY23 preview report. The brokerage expects the margins to improve by 60 basis points YoY led by volume growth and softening raw-material prices.

FES to help QoQ numbers

PM Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu FES to help QoQ numbers Farm equipment sector (FES) is expected to lead the auto major's revenue growth, according to analysts at Choice Equity Broking. “Expect to register single digit revenue (QoQ) growth due to 12 percent growth in FES sales and 0.5 percent growth in automotive sales,” the brokerage wrote in its preview report, adding that they are expecting flattish (42bps) QoQ growth in margins due to softening raw-material prices and price hikes. Also read: Here's why you should bet on Ashok Leyland and M&M in the short term Analysts at IIFL also believe that sequential margin improvement will be around 53 bps (67 bps YoY), and the QoQ rise will be driven by higher tractor mix — while auto volumes fell by 2 percent QoQ, tractor volumes grew by 13 percent QoQ — introductory pricing of Scorpio N, price hikes and lower commodity prices. The brokerage’s analysts believe that the company’s Ebitda margin will touch 12.5 percent in Q3FY23, with auto Ebit margin to touch 6.1 percent and tractor Ebit to reach 17.5 percent. Meanwhile, Mahindra CIE’s revenues may go up 30 percent YoY and register a fall of 1.5 percent QoQ, while its PAT may rise 108.2 percent YoY and see a fall of 2.7 percent QoQ, according to Sharekhan. “Revenue is expected to grow by 30 percent YoY at Rs2,682 crore driven by improvement in both standalone and Europe businesses,” they wrote.

