Mahindra and Mahindra Q3FY23 Preview: Strong YoY growth, flattish QoQ change

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Volume growth in tractors and falling raw-material prices are tailwinds

Mahindra and Mahindra’s auto segment is expected to post strong growth revenue and profit year-on-year (YoY) on good volumes and product mix, in the quarter ending December.

M&M auto business’ topline may improve only marginally quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and its bottomline may shrink over the same period, on a strong base, according to analysts across four brokerages.

The company's revenue is estimated to grow by 41-42 percent and profit after tax (adjusted) by 33.8-41.5 percent YoY; and to increase by 2.5-3.8 percent and fall by 12.7-20 percent QoQ.