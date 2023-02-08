English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Mahindra and Mahindra Q3FY23 Preview: Strong YoY growth, flattish QoQ change

    Volume growth in tractors and falling raw-material prices are tailwinds

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Mahindra and Mahindra’s auto segment is expected to post strong growth revenue and profit year-on-year (YoY) on good volumes and product mix, in the quarter ending December.

    M&M auto business’ topline may improve only marginally quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and its bottomline may shrink over the same period, on a strong base, according to analysts across four brokerages.

    Also read: A bull run in the making? Top ten ideas for the next 3-4 weeks

    The company's revenue is estimated to grow by 41-42 percent and profit after tax (adjusted) by 33.8-41.5 percent YoY; and to increase by 2.5-3.8 percent and fall by 12.7-20 percent QoQ.