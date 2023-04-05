 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahanagar, Indraprastha shares surge on forecast of robust demand from gas distributors

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

Gas demand from CGDs is expected to rise by 100 million metric standard cubic meters per day by 2030, brokerage firm, Anand Rathi, said in a report.

Despite lower gas consumption in 2022, the report expects demand to growth to be strong in 2023 due to falling spot prices of liquefied natural gas.

Shares of city gas distributors (CGD) surged on April 5 after a report by a brokerage firm forecast robust consumption over the next two years.

Gas demand from CGDs is expected to rise by 100 million metric standard cubic meters per day by 2030, brokerage firm Anand Rathi said in a report. “We believe gas demand in the country will be strong over FY23-25, supported by strong gas infrastructure,” it said.

At 2.09pm, the stocks of Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) were trading 3.8-4.7 percent higher at Rs 955.85 per share and Rs 440.40 apiece, respectively.