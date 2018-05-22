Mahanagar Gas falls around 8% even as it posts 5% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 104.7 cr

Mahanagar Gas shed almost 8 percent in the morning trade even as the firm posted a 5 percent rise in its March quarter net profit.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 824.55 and an intraday low of Rs 774.00, which was also its 52-week low.

The company, which retails CNG in Mumbai and adjoining suburbs, reported a 5 percent rise in its March quarter net profit to Rs 104.76 crore. The company had a net profit of Rs 99.47 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not give reasons for the rise in net profit.

Sales rose to Rs 661.13 crore in January-March 2018 from Rs 589.36 crore a year back.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share paid in February.

With this, the total dividend for 2017-18 shall be Rs 19 per share (normal dividend of Rs 12.50 and special dividend of Rs 6.50).

The stock has lost around 15 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at 11 percent. At 11:18 hrs Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 778.00, down Rs 63.05, or 7.50 percent, on the BSE.