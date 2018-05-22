App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahanagar Gas falls around 8% even as it posts 5% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 104.7 cr

Sales rose to Rs 661.13 crore in January-March 2018 from Rs 589.36 crore a year back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahanagar Gas shed almost 8 percent in the morning trade even as the firm posted a 5 percent rise in its March quarter net profit.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 824.55 and an intraday low of Rs 774.00, which was also its 52-week low.

The company, which retails CNG in Mumbai and adjoining suburbs, reported a 5 percent rise in its March quarter net profit to Rs 104.76 crore. The company had a net profit of Rs 99.47 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not give reasons for the rise in net profit.

Sales rose to Rs 661.13 crore in January-March 2018 from Rs 589.36 crore a year back.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share paid in February.

With this, the total dividend for 2017-18 shall be Rs 19 per share (normal dividend of Rs 12.50 and special dividend of Rs 6.50).

The stock has lost around 15 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at 11 percent. At 11:18 hrs Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 778.00, down Rs 63.05, or 7.50 percent, on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.