Magma Fincorp share price dips nearly 5% after ICRA revises outlook

Magma Fincorp share price slipped nearly 5 percent intraday on December 17 after ICRA revised the rating outlook of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to negative from stable.

ICRA reaffirmed its rating of wholly owned subsidiary Magma Housing Finance's NCD programme at ICRA AA-, but revised outlook from stable to negative.

It assigned ICRA AA- negative rating to the term loans (bank) of the subsidiary company.

It also reaffirmed ICRA AA- (negative) rating for the term loans (bank) and non-convertible debenture programme of the company and revised outlook from stable to negative.

The revision in the outlook factors in the deterioration in the asset-quality indicators following reduced collection efficiencies in certain geographies and loan segments, ICRA said.