App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhav Infra Projects rises on orders win worth Rs 258cr

The company has received letter of award (LOA) for solar power generation project for a contract value of Rs 96.39 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Madhav Infra Projects rose more than 1 percent in the early trade on September 19 after the company received contracts for road and solar project.

In the road segment, the company has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from the office of the Chief Engineer (Konkan) & Project Director (EAP) Konkan, Mumbai for two road projects/works for a negotiated contract value of Rs 161.26 crore.

The construction period of the said project is 24 months.

Close

Also, the company has received letter of award (LOA) from Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) (a JV of PSUs under the Ministry of Power) for solar power generation project for a contract value of Rs 96.39 crore.

related news

The operation and maintenance of the said project is 25 years.

At 0922 hrs, Madhav Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 179.00, down Rs 0.95, or 0.53 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.