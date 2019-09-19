Madhav Infra Projects rises on orders win worth Rs 258cr

Shares of Madhav Infra Projects rose more than 1 percent in the early trade on September 19 after the company received contracts for road and solar project.

In the road segment, the company has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from the office of the Chief Engineer (Konkan) & Project Director (EAP) Konkan, Mumbai for two road projects/works for a negotiated contract value of Rs 161.26 crore.

The construction period of the said project is 24 months.

Also, the company has received letter of award (LOA) from Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) (a JV of PSUs under the Ministry of Power) for solar power generation project for a contract value of Rs 96.39 crore.

The operation and maintenance of the said project is 25 years.