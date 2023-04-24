 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Macrotech Developers rise on strong Q4 earnings, debt reduction

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Macrotech Developers sells properties under the Lodha brand and is one of the leading real estate companies in India.

Lodha said it continues to demonstrate unique ability to generate surplus operating cash flow alongside substantial growth.

Shares of Macrotech Developers traded a percent higher on April 24 after the company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended March.

As of 11.50am, the stock traded at Rs 916.35, up 0.93 percent, on the BSE.

The company reported a 39 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 744.36 crore for the March quarter and announced the issue of bonus shares to shareholders in a ratio of 1:1.

Its net profit stood at Rs 535.46 crore in the year-ago period, Macrotech Developers said in a regulatory filing. Total income fell to Rs 3,271.71 crore in January-March 2022-23 from Rs 3,481.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.